Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Brampton, Barrie: police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers are searching for Jakob Beisel, who is known to frequent the Brampton, Barrie, Orillia, North Bay and Sudbury areas.

Officers said Beisel is currently serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery.

Police said Beisel is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 149 pounds.

He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

WANTED: #OPP are looking for 22 y/o Jakob BEISEL. The offender is known to frequent the Brampton, Barrie, Orillia, North Bay and Sudbury areas. ^nm pic.twitter.com/1xBX3NcE6p — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) May 18, 2022