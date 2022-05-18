Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Brampton, Barrie: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 11:51 am
OPP are searching for 22-year-old Jakob Beisel. View image in full screen
OPP are searching for 22-year-old Jakob Beisel. OPP / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers are searching for Jakob Beisel, who is known to frequent the Brampton, Barrie, Orillia, North Bay and Sudbury areas.

Officers said Beisel is currently serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery.

Police said Beisel is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 149 pounds.

He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

