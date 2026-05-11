Two teens dead in Surrey double homicide linked to burned vehicle

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The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over a double homicide investigation in Surrey after two teenage males were shot and killed late Sunday.

Surrey Police Service frontline officers say they were called to reports of a shooting in an underground parking lot in the 7000 block of 133B Street at about 10:02 p.m.

Officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds and provided medical assistance until BC Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived.

View image in full screen IHIT is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the 7000 block of 133B Street or the area of 144 Street and 84 Avenue between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 10 to come forward. Global

Police say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

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IHIT said the victims, both Surrey residents, were 18 and 16 years old.

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Investigators say the case is in its early stages, with no arrests made and no suspect information released.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported near 144 Street and 84 Avenue. Police said a burnt grey four-door sedan believed to be involved in the homicide was recovered, and investigators are working to identify the occupants who fled.

IHIT said it is working with Surrey police, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the B.C. gang conflict, though the motive remains under investigation.

“This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of young lives taken far too soon,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Extensive work is underway as investigators pursue all available leads to identify and hold those responsible accountable.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the 7000 block of 133B Street or the area of 144 Street and 84 Avenue between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 10 to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.