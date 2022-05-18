Belleville man charged in connection with sexual assault involving minors, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Belleville has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving two minors, police say.

In a press release, Durham police said officers launched an investigation in March after a 14-year-old victim came forward and made allegations “of a sexual nature” against the suspect.

Officers said the alleged sexual assault occurred in early 2021 after the victim met the suspect on social media.

Police said during the investigation, a second 14-year-old victim was identified and provided a statement to police.

Officers said 21-year-old Ahmad Aljasem from Bellville has been arrested.

Aljasem has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

According to police, the suspect used social media to meet his victims and used the alias of Michael.

Officers said he claimed to be 17 years old.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.