Police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run in Vaughan leaves man, 18, injured

Police are appealing to witnesses after a hit-and-run in Vaughan.
In a press release, York Regional Police said officers were called to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital on Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured person.
Police said when officers arrived, they were told an 18-year-old man from Vaughan had been riding an e-bike on Jane Street in the Auto Vaughan Drive area at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, when he was struck by a dark grey Kia SUV.
Officers said the female driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
According to police, the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
