Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run in Vaughan leaves man, 18, injured

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 1:44 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are appealing to witnesses after a hit-and-run in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said officers were called to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital on Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured person.

Police said when officers arrived, they were told an 18-year-old man from Vaughan had been riding an e-bike on Jane Street in the Auto Vaughan Drive area at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, when he was struck by a dark grey Kia SUV.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspect in ‘hate-motivated incident’ targeted car that had Ukrainian flag: York police

Officers said the female driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

According to police, the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHit and Run tagYork Regional Police tagPedestrian Struck tagYRP tagFail to Remain tagMan struck by vehicle taghit-and-run vaughan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers