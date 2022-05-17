Police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run in Vaughan leaves man, 18, injured

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to witnesses after a hit-and-run in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said officers were called to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital on Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured person.

Police said when officers arrived, they were told an 18-year-old man from Vaughan had been riding an e-bike on Jane Street in the Auto Vaughan Drive area at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, when he was struck by a dark grey Kia SUV.

Officers said the female driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

According to police, the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.