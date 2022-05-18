More Manitoba campgrounds to remain closed due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

There will be fewer places to camp in Manitoba on the long weekend as wet weather has prolonged the closure of some campgrounds.

The St. Malo campground was to fully open this weekend, but it’s among a list of sites that are to be closed until June 2nd because of overland flooding.

Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks says the following campgrounds have closures and delayed openings in place:

• Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Singush Lake and Wellman Lake campgrounds in Duck Mountain Provincial Park are closed until at least May 27 due to road washouts.

• Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake and Tulabi Falls campgrounds in Nopiming Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2 due to overland flooding and road washouts.

• Manipogo Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of sites until at least May 27 due to overland flooding.

• Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw and Otter Falls campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park have a partial closure of some sites until at least May 27 due to overland flooding.

• White Lake Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park is closed until at least June 2 due to high water levels and flooding.

• St. Malo Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of some sites until at least June 2 due to overland flooding.

• Rivers Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of some sites in low-lying areas until at least June 2 due to overland flooding.

• Watchorn Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of sites in low-lying areas until at least May 27.

• Lake St. George Provincial Park campground is closed until further notice due to flooded access roads.

All other provincial park campgrounds will be open for the May long weekend.

Some other campgrounds and trails are closed, the government said, and travel is not advised in Duck Mountain and Nopiming provincial parks because of road washouts.

Watercraft restrictions are also in place in Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks to help protect flooded shorelines from erosion.

The province says campers should carefully check conditions before heading to provincial parks and warns to obey road and trail closures and not attempt to drive through flooded areas or across damaged bridges.

Campers are advised to bring plenty of water as services like washrooms and drinking water may be limited at campgrounds that are able to open.

The latest information on campground closures and advisories due to flooding can be found on the province’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Travel not Advised in Duck Mountain and Nopiming Provincial Parks, Campground Openings Further Delayed in Some Areas https://t.co/oRsMpyVElO pic.twitter.com/X8DmNbfAHn — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 17, 2022