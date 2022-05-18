Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears

Send this page to someone via email

The pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg.

Moore was killed by a police officer in Edmundston, N.B., on June 4, 2020, during a wellness check, after police say she advanced toward the responding officer while holding a knife.

Pathologist Dr. Marek Godlewski is testifying on Day 3 of the coroner’s inquest in Fredericton into Moore’s death, and he told jurors she died of gunshot wounds.

Twice during his morning’s testimony Moore’s mother, Martha Martin, became emotional and had to be helped out of the room.

Forensic toxicologist James Wigmore told the inquest today that Moore had five beers’ worth of alcohol in her system when she was killed, adding that she would not have shown any serious signs of intoxication.

Moore, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, had recently moved to New Brunswick to be with her daughter at the time of the shooting.

A day earlier, Edmundston Police Force Const. Jeremy Son told the inquest that he arrived to Moore’s home to check on her after her former boyfriend called 911 and told police he had received disturbing text messages that appeared to be coming from someone who may have been in her apartment.

He said he arrived on the balcony outside Moore’s third-floor apartment around 2:30 a.m. and could see through the window that she was sleeping on a couch.

He told jurors that Moore woke up after he knocked on the window and shone a light on himself to show her he was a police officer in uniform. He said Moore appeared to grab something metallic and headed for the door.

She came out of the apartment pointing a knife in the air and had an angry expression on her face, Son testified. She advanced toward him despite his demands that she drop the knife, he said.

He said he kept backing up, adding that once he got to the railing of the balcony, he had no where else to go. Son said he shot Moore four times in quick succession and she fell to the floor of the balcony.

“It happened very quickly,” he said, adding that he couldn’t understand why events escalated so quickly. “There was no reason it happened that way, in my opinion.”

Son said the police force only had one working Taser and on that night, the weapon was with another officer.

The coroner’s jury is expected to make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.