Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coroner’s inquest begins into 2020 police shooting of Chantel Moore in N.B.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death' Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death
About 50 people gathered in front of the New Brunswick Legislature on Tuesday in support of Chantel Moore’s family. They’re calling for systemic change in light of the decision not to lay charges against the police officer who killed the Indigenous woman a year ago. Silas Brown reports. – Jun 8, 2021

A jury of three women and two men has been chosen in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Chantel Moore — a 26-year-old Indigenous woman fatally shot during a wellness check by police in Edmundston, N.B.

At the start of proceedings this morning, coroner Emily Caissy said the inquest is not a trial and is not intended to assign blame for the June 4, 2020 shooting.

Read more: Edmundston police still without body cameras more than year after shooting death

Instead, the jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

Police say an intoxicated Moore was shot on the balcony outside her apartment after reportedly approaching an officer with a knife.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

T.J. Burke, the lawyer for Moore’s family, stated outside the inquest today that the Edmundston police force lacked the tools to de-escalate the situation without using deadly force, and he plans to file a lawsuit against the city and the officer on Tuesday.

Five days have been set aside for the inquest.

Click to play video: 'Honouring Chantel Moore one year later' Honouring Chantel Moore one year later
Honouring Chantel Moore one year later – Jun 3, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Coroner's Inquest tagChantel Moore tagEdmundston Police tagNB Coroner's Inquest tagEdmundston NB tagChantel Moore coroner's inquest tagChantel Moore inquest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers