Edmundston police still without body cameras more than year after shooting death

The Edmundston Police Force in New Brunswick did not make a public request for Tasers, body-worn cameras, or use-of-force training in 2020 despite the shooting death of 26-year-old Chantel Moore in June, Global News has learned through a Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act request.

In 2020, Edmundston Police chief Alain Lang appeared before the council four times. The first appearance was in April 2020 to discuss the implementation of a new mass alert system. The second time was in June 2020, during a closed session, for a meeting about the shooting death of Chantel Moore.

In August 2020, Lang made a presentation about online criminal record checks.

The last appearance was in September 2020 to discuss police discipline during a close session of council. The details of the two closed sessions were redacted apart from the schedule.

Mychèle Poitras, a spokesperson for the City of Edmundston, told Global News on Friday the police force requested the body cameras in May 2021, and those cameras have not arrived.

Chantel Moore’s death

The police watchdog in Quebec, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), filed a report on the series of events that led to Moore’s death.

The bureau’s report said on the day Moore was killed, a person made a call to the Edmundston police to ensure the safety of Moore at around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, Moore allegedly opened the door to her apartment holding a knife and walked toward the police officer. The officer allegedly stepped back and asked Moore to drop the knife.

When that didn’t happen, he fired four times.

1:43 Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death – Jun 8, 2021

No charges were recommended as a result of the report, and the Crown in New Brunswick declined to prosecute.

Report made several findings

The report made several findings of how the events unfolded on June 4.

It said the officer had observed her retrieving a “metallic” object from her kitchen counter and she “appeared angry” as she approached the door. The officer said he backed up from the door and removed his sidearm from his holster.

It said Moore opened the door and exited the apartment, moving in his direction with a “small steak knife” in her left hand. It said the officer told her repeatedly in French to drop the knife as he backed up toward the end of the balcony.

It is unclear whether Moore spoke French.

The officer also had a pepper spray and a baton, but, the review said, “given how quickly the events unfolded and the nature of the threat he faced this author can’t say that the use of force was disproportionate.” He was not equipped with a Taser.

The police force only had one Taser for the whole police force at the time — held by an officer who was back at the police station.