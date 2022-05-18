Menu

Crime

Police find drugs, weapons and stolen property after locating stolen U-Haul in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 10:35 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized weapons and drugs after tracking down a stolen U-Haul in Kitchener on Tuesday.

According to police, after locating the missing vehicle near the intersection of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road, officers watched a man and woman enter the vehicle before they arrested them.

Read more: Police investigate after man seen performing indecent act at Kitchener park

Officers then searched the vehicle and say they found an airsoft gun with pellets, a slingshot, pepper spray, suspected methamphetamine and stolen property.

Trending Stories

Police say a 25-year-old Cambridge woman and a 33-year-old man from Waterloo are facing several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of suspected methamphetamine; and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Read more: Man stabbed, assaulted with bear spray in downtown Kitchener: police

In addition, the man is facing other charges related to probation and release orders.

