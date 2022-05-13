Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after man seen performing indecent act at Kitchener park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 1:23 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after an indecent act was reported at a park in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man was reportedly spotted performing the act on a trail in Lynnvalley Park, near Stoke Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with several indecent acts performed in Doon neighbourhood

 

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener indecent act tagkitchener indecent act Lynnvalley Park tagLynnvalley Park Kitchener tagStoke Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers