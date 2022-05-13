Police investigate after man seen performing indecent act at Kitchener park

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after an indecent act was reported at a park in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
Police say a man was reportedly spotted performing the act on a trail in Lynnvalley Park, near Stoke Drive shortly after 1 p.m.
Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
