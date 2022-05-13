Police investigate after man seen performing indecent act at Kitchener park

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after an indecent act was reported at a park in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man was reportedly spotted performing the act on a trail in Lynnvalley Park, near Stoke Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.