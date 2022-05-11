Menu

Crime

Man stabbed, assaulted with bear spray in downtown Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 1:29 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a man who had been attacked with bear spray and stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to an area near Weber Street East and Water Street North just after 8 p.m. for a medical distress call.

Officer found the man suffering from stab wounds and bear spray as a result of an altercation.

Paramedics then took the victim to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and suspect know one another but they are continuing to investigate.

They were unable to provide any suspect details.

