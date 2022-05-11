Man stabbed, assaulted with bear spray in downtown Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a man who had been attacked with bear spray and stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to an area near Weber Street East and Water Street North just after 8 p.m. for a medical distress call.

Officer found the man suffering from stab wounds and bear spray as a result of an altercation.

Paramedics then took the victim to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and suspect know one another but they are continuing to investigate.

They were unable to provide any suspect details.