Police investigate reported overnight shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police said early Tuesday that several residents reported hearing gunshots in the downtown area of Kitchener.

They issued a tweet just after midnight that said residents had reported hearing the gunshots in the area around Charles, Queen and Ontario streets.

Police say several men were spotted fleeing the area.

No injuries had been reported to police at the time of the tweet.

They say they will be providing more information later.

Story continues below advertisement

More to follow…

We have received multiple reports of gunshots in Kitchener around -Charles Street

-Queen Street

-Ontario Street Several males were observed fleeing the area. There will be an increased police presence. No reported injuries at this time. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/9ZSVNkbfuK — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 10, 2022