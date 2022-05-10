Menu

Crime

Police investigate reported overnight shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 10:21 am
Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
FILE. Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. File/Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police said early Tuesday that several residents reported hearing gunshots in the downtown area of Kitchener.

They issued a tweet just after midnight that said residents had reported hearing the gunshots in the area around Charles, Queen and Ontario streets.

Read more: Man, 46, charged in Waterloo Region child pornography investigation

Police say several men were spotted fleeing the area.

No injuries had been reported to police at the time of the tweet.

Read more: 2 pharmacies in Kitchener robbed within 30-minute span on Thursday morning

They say they will be providing more information later.

More to follow…

