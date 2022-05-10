Police investigate reported overnight shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police said early Tuesday that several residents reported hearing gunshots in the downtown area of Kitchener.
They issued a tweet just after midnight that said residents had reported hearing the gunshots in the area around Charles, Queen and Ontario streets.
Police say several men were spotted fleeing the area.
No injuries had been reported to police at the time of the tweet.
They say they will be providing more information later.
More to follow…
