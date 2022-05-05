Menu

Crime

2 pharmacies in Kitchener robbed within 30-minute span on Thursday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 12:35 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two pharmacies were robbed during daylight hours on Thursday morning in Kitchener.

At around 11 a.m., police announced that the robberies occurred within the previous 30 minutes, with one occurring near Lancaster Road West while the other was around Battler Road.

Read more: String of pharmacy robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo remain under investigation, police say

Police say the “suspects are considered armed.”

They also warned that there will be an increased police presence in both areas.

Read more: Police seeking 4 men in connection with latest pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Police say more details will be shared as they become available.

Earlier this year, there was a rash of pharmacy robberies throughout the region, including three at Kitchener pharmacies over a two-hour span in January.

