2 pharmacies in Kitchener robbed within 30-minute span on Thursday morning

Waterloo Regional Police say two pharmacies were robbed during daylight hours on Thursday morning in Kitchener.

At around 11 a.m., police announced that the robberies occurred within the previous 30 minutes, with one occurring near Lancaster Road West while the other was around Battler Road.

Police say the “suspects are considered armed.”

They also warned that there will be an increased police presence in both areas.

Police say more details will be shared as they become available.

Earlier this year, there was a rash of pharmacy robberies throughout the region, including three at Kitchener pharmacies over a two-hour span in January.

Officers responding to two pharmacy robberies within the last 30 minutes in the areas of Lancaster Street West and Battler Road in Kitchener. There will be an increased police presence in the areas. Suspects are considered armed. More details will be shared when available. pic.twitter.com/HODQ69betc — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 5, 2022