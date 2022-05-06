Menu

Crime

Man, 46, charged in Waterloo Region child pornography investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation' Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation
Toronto Police has released information surrounding Operation H, an international investigation into child pornography that's resulted in arrests in this city. Investigators called the content horrific and egregious and say the investigation is not over as at least 12 children were saved from such abuse. As Morganne Campbell reports, advocacy groups are reporting an influx in child exploitation and abuse since the beginning of the pandemic, an issue they say is becoming an epidemic. – Mar 2, 2022

Waterloo Regional Police say a 47-year-old man is facing several child pornography charges following a three-month investigation.

In February 2022, police said they received reports from the National Child Exploitation Centre about someone possessing and exchanging child pornography.

Read more: Cutting off a car in front of Guelph police leads them to $2,800 in cocaine

Officers carried out a search warrant last month at an address in Kitchener, Ont.

Police announced Friday that a suspect had been arrested the day before.

Trending Stories

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, two counts of making child pornography, luring a child and invitation to sexual touching.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers busted for child porn, online luring' Winnipeggers busted for child porn, online luring
Winnipeggers busted for child porn, online luring – Jul 30, 2021
