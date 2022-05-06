Man, 46, charged in Waterloo Region child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a 47-year-old man is facing several child pornography charges following a three-month investigation.

In February 2022, police said they received reports from the National Child Exploitation Centre about someone possessing and exchanging child pornography.

Officers carried out a search warrant last month at an address in Kitchener, Ont.

Police announced Friday that a suspect had been arrested the day before.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, two counts of making child pornography, luring a child and invitation to sexual touching.

0:43 Winnipeggers busted for child porn, online luring Winnipeggers busted for child porn, online luring – Jul 30, 2021