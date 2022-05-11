Brantford man arrested after fleeing from fight in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Brantford man was arrested after fleeing from a fight in the Huron South area of Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say residents reported a fight in the area of Tartan Avenue in Kitchener at around 1 p.m.

As they were making their way to the scene, officers spotted several vehicles speeding near Huron and Strasburg roads. Officers later discovered the speeding vehicles were fleeing from the scene of the fight.

Police say officers identified one of the drivers, who was behind the wheel of a black F150 pickup truck.

They charged a 32-year-old Brantford man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say anyone with video or information can call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.