Canada

Halifax CAO Jacques Dubé to resign at end of year

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 18' Global News Morning Halifax: May 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Ashley Field on Global Halifax.

Jacques Dubé, the chief administrative officer for Halifax Regional Municipality, will resign from his position at the end of the year.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the municipality said Mayor Mike Savage and members of Halifax regional council accepted Dubé’s notice of his resignation, effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Dubé has held the position since September 2016. A reason was not given for his resignation.

“Jacques’ contributions to our organization and the Halifax region have been very significant,” said Savage in the release. “He has been a strong leader and led the initiation and delivery of programs and projects that support Regional Council priorities.”

Read more: Documents show Halifax’s ‘conscious decision’ to quietly carry out encampment evictions

The statement said Dubé will continue his duties over the next six months and “assist with the eventual transition process.”

It said regional council will launch the process of hiring a CAO, with support from the municipality’s human resources division, in the coming weeks.

Dubé has come under scrutiny over the last several months for his role in orchestrating the police-led encampment evictions of four sites in Halifax last summer — and the “conscious decision” to not inform service providers of the city’s plan.

City officials initially said those displaced were offered alternative housing options, but later admitted that was not the case.

Following the Aug. 18 evictions, service providers scrambled to help displaced occupants find resources.

Global News requested an interview with Dubé Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

