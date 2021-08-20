Halifax municipal worker’s union ‘shocked and upset’ by shelter removal

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the union representing municipal workers within Halifax were “shocked and upset by the direction given to them” to remove shelters used by people without homes Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people attended a rally protesting their removal that day, where 24 people were arrested and multiple people, including a 10-year-old girl, were pepper sprayed.

In a release, CUPE 108 president Scott Chetwynd said outside workers employed by the municipality were directed early that morning to take down shelters and to remove belongings from Peace and Friendship Park, the old Halifax library, the Halifax Common and other sites.

“This was initiated by management under a shroud of secrecy. Workers and the union were not given advance notice,” adds Chetwynd, adding that prior to that, management had assured workers that there would be no more directives to remove shelters.

City officials are now sawing down the crisis shelter.

“Also, they faced unsafe conditions throughout the day, without adequate training. Many have told us that they’re traumatized by the events and they’re struggling to understand why their employer would insert them in the middle of such a controversial, ill-planned and unsafe situation.”

Chetwynd said the union is advising its members on their right to refuse unsafe work and has reached out to HRM management, including CAO Jacques Dubé.

“We asked that our members be removed from unsafe conditions and immediately be escorted to safety. Management has not responded, and we feel this is a clear indication of the municipality’s position on worker safety.”

On Wednesday, the city said the situation at a number of parks due to these tents has “created an increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public, and must be addressed.”

The municipality said it has received many reports from residents, including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety.

“In light of this, steps were taken earlier this week to provide tent occupants with written notice to vacate and remove all belongings from the municipal property immediately,” HRM said.

Global News reached out to the city for additional comment on CUPE’s statement on Friday.