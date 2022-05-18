Menu

Crime

$20 million in pot plants seized, destroyed in Norfolk County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 9:06 am
OPP says thousands of pot plants were seized in a raid on May 17, 2022 in Norfolk County. View image in full screen
OPP says thousands of pot plants were seized in a raid on May 17, 2022 in Norfolk County. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

OPP say an estimated $20 million worth of cannabis plants were seized and destroyed following the execution of a joint forces search warrant at a Norfolk County address on Tuesday.

Investigators say three people were arrested “without incident” and subsequently charged at a location on Highway 24 in Townsend.

“Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests surrounding this investigation,” said acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a social media post.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

