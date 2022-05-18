$20 million in pot plants seized, destroyed in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say an estimated $20 million worth of cannabis plants were seized and destroyed following the execution of a joint forces search warrant at a Norfolk County address on Tuesday.

Investigators say three people were arrested “without incident” and subsequently charged at a location on Highway 24 in Townsend.

“Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests surrounding this investigation,” said acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a social media post.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

