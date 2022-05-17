Menu

Entertainment

Calgary performers salute legendary tap dancer and civil rights leader

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 7:34 pm
Dancers rehearse for performance marking International Tap Dance Day in Calgary on Tuesday May 17. View image in full screen
Dancers rehearse for performance marking International Tap Dance Day in Calgary on Tuesday May 17. Gil Tucker/Global News

Some talented young Calgarians are stepping up to salute a legend.

They’re celebrating the legacy of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, a pioneering American tap dancer and civil rights leader.

More than 80 tap dancers will be hitting the stage at the National Music Centre (NMC) on Sunday, May 22 for a performance marking International Tap Dance Day.

Read more: Pandemic perseverance: Calgary dancers earn spots in renowned U.S. training program

The annual occasion coincides with Robinson’s birthday.

“He was not only an amazing tap dance artist, but he was also a civil rights activist and broke a lot of racial and social barriers,” dancer Emma Ritchie said.

The Calgary performers will be joining tap dancers in several countries around the world in celebrating Robinson’s achievements.

Read more: WATCH: Sassy 6-year-old tap dancer wows to Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’

“It’s very important for us to remember him and acknowledge his work and fight for everyone to have equal rights,” dancer Logan Shaffner said.

The dancers are affiliated with Tri-Tone Productions, which is putting on the May 22 performance at the NMC, as well as public displays of tap dancing on Saturday, May 21 at the NMC.

“People can come to the National Music Centre, where we are doing pop-up performances,” Tri-Tone’s artistic director Tasha Lawson said. “And all of a sudden, there will be a tap dance piece, a body percussion piece, a movement piece, live musicians playing, improvisation, tap battles going on.

“Overall, it’s a gathering to celebrate this art form and this legacy.”

