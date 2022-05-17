Menu

Crime

Alberta hunter’s wife testifies she told him not to drink and drive the night he was shot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for father and son accused of killing Métis hunters in northern Alberta' Trial begins for father and son accused of killing Métis hunters in northern Alberta
WATCH (May 16): A trial began Monday for Roger and Anthony Bilodeau, a father and son who both charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two Métis hunters — Jacob (Jake) Sansom, 39, and his 57-year-old uncle Maurice (Morris) Cardinal — near Bonnyville in March 2020. Breanna Karstens-Smith has the details.

A hunter’s wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.

Sarah Sansom told a jury trial in Edmonton that alcohol consumption had caused problems in her marriage with Jacob Sansom.

The jury trial began in Edmonton on Monday.

Crown lawyers have said Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were followed on a rural road northeast of Edmonton in March 2020 and were shot after a confrontation.

Trending Stories

Sansom, 39, and his 59-year-old uncle were found dead on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in March 2020.

Read more: Father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta plead not guilty

Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said the Bilodeaus followed the Metis hunters with a gun assuming they were thieves who had earlier driven onto their property.

Defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel has told court that Sansom had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit, and Cardinal’s level was nearly twice the limit.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
