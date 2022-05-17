Alberta hunter’s wife testifies she told him not to drink and drive the night he was shot

Send this page to someone via email

A hunter’s wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.

Sarah Sansom told a jury trial in Edmonton that alcohol consumption had caused problems in her marriage with Jacob Sansom.

The jury trial began in Edmonton on Monday.

Crown lawyers have said Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were followed on a rural road northeast of Edmonton in March 2020 and were shot after a confrontation.

Sansom, 39, and his 59-year-old uncle were found dead on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in March 2020.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said the Bilodeaus followed the Metis hunters with a gun assuming they were thieves who had earlier driven onto their property.

Defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel has told court that Sansom had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit, and Cardinal’s level was nearly twice the limit.