Canada moves to ban sanctioned Russian nationals from entering country

Canada is moving to ban Russian nationals sanctioned over the invasion of Ukraine from entering the country.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced the move on Tuesday, 82 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, leading to a bloody and prolonged conflict.

Over the course of the conflict, the Canadian government has joined western allies in sanctioning more than 1,000 individuals from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine alleged to be “responsible” in some manner for the Kremlin’s aggression.

The government’s representative in the Senate, Sen. Marc Gold, introduced the legislation Tuesday afternoon.

“These changes will allow the Canada Border Services Agency to deny entry to, and remove, individuals subject to sanctions, and will allow (immigration) officials to deny visas,” a news release accompanying the announcement read.

“Once in force, these amendments … will apply to all foreign nationals subject to sanctions by Canada, and any accompanying family members.”

Government bills are typically introduced in the House of Commons first but can go in reverse order as well.

The Senate operates on a slightly different schedule from the House of Commons, which is set to rise for a week on Friday before returning for a final stretch ahead of the summer recess on June 23. While the Senate also rises next week, once it returns it will sit until June 30.

Getting the bill through the Senate first is expected to help speed up passage once it comes to the House of Commons, said one official.