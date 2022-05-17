Menu

Crime

Peterborough police warn of phone scam with fake Toronto police officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 1:17 pm
Peterborough police are warning residents about a new phone scam. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are warning residents about a new phone scam. File / Global News

Peterborough police are warning the community about a phone scam in which someone poses as Toronto police officer and advises people to call 911.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a scammer identifies themselves as “PC Robert Lawrence badge 555140 from 51 Division Major Fraud department” with the Toronto Police Service. Police say the scammer informs the victim their credit card has been cloned and that police have made an arrest.

The scammer then instructs the victim to call 911 to verify their identity and get a record check, police said.

Police say there have been several 911 calls made.

“It’s been confirmed that there is no officer with Toronto Police Service by that name or badge number and it is a scam,” police stated Tuesday.

