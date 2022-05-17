Peterborough police warn of phone scam with fake Toronto police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are warning the community about a phone scam in which someone poses as Toronto police officer and advises people to call 911.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a scammer identifies themselves as “PC Robert Lawrence badge 555140 from 51 Division Major Fraud department” with the Toronto Police Service. Police say the scammer informs the victim their credit card has been cloned and that police have made an arrest.

The scammer then instructs the victim to call 911 to verify their identity and get a record check, police said.

Police say there have been several 911 calls made.

“It’s been confirmed that there is no officer with Toronto Police Service by that name or badge number and it is a scam,” police stated Tuesday.

