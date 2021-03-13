Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 13 2021 8:14pm
02:14

Penticton grandmother loses thousands to scam

A Penticton grandmother was tricked into giving a scammer $3,000 over the phone, after she opened an email that she thought was legitimate.

Advertisement

Video Home