Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead following stabbing in Halifax, homicide investigation launched

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 8:39 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 17' Global News Morning Halifax: May 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax police say a 37-year-old woman died following a stabbing that occurred overnight.

According to Tuesday release, police say a stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Sylvia Ave and Herring Cove Road in the city.

“Patrol members located a single victim who had been stabbed,” it read.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Halifax police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police charge teenager after alleged Dartmouth knife chase

In an 8 a.m. release, police said they remained in the area of the 500 block of Herring Cove Road where the stabbing allegedly occurred and traffic was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

However, as of 9:50 a.m., traffic in the area has reopened.

Investigators said they do not believe this to be a random incident and investigation is in early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016.

— With files from Karla Renic.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police taghalifax police tagHalifax Homicide tagHalifax Police News tagHaliax stabbing tagHerring cove closed tagHerring cove police tagHerring cove stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers