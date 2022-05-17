Woman dead following stabbing in Halifax, homicide investigation launched

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a 37-year-old woman died following a stabbing that occurred overnight.

According to Tuesday release, police say a stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Sylvia Ave and Herring Cove Road in the city.

“Patrol members located a single victim who had been stabbed,” it read.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Halifax police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

In an 8 a.m. release, police said they remained in the area of the 500 block of Herring Cove Road where the stabbing allegedly occurred and traffic was closed.

However, as of 9:50 a.m., traffic in the area has reopened.

Investigators said they do not believe this to be a random incident and investigation is in early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016.

— With files from Karla Renic.