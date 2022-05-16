Menu

Comments

Crime

Police charge teenager after alleged Dartmouth knife chase

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 16' Global News Morning Halifax: May 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old was charged after allegedly chasing another youth with a knife.

Police said the incident occurred at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday in Dartmouth.

Once police were called, the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short distance away.

Read more: 2 Halifax men charged with attempted murder

Police said they searched the suspect and seized a knife.

“The victim was not physically injured during the incident,” police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

