Police charge teenager after alleged Dartmouth knife chase

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old was charged after allegedly chasing another youth with a knife.

Police said the incident occurred at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday in Dartmouth.

Once police were called, the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short distance away.

Police said they searched the suspect and seized a knife.

“The victim was not physically injured during the incident,” police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.