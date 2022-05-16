Police charge teenager after alleged Dartmouth knife chase

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old was charged after allegedly chasing another youth with a knife.
Police said the incident occurred at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday in Dartmouth.
Once police were called, the suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a short distance away.
Police said they searched the suspect and seized a knife.
“The victim was not physically injured during the incident,” police said.
The 17-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
