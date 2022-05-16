Menu

Traffic

Truck rollover on Hwy 400 causes lane closures, delays: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:22 pm
Police are investigating after a truck rolled over on Highway 400. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a truck rolled over on Highway 400. OPP / Twitter

Police said the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near King City are blocked after a truck rolled over on Monday.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck rolled over just north of Aurora Road.

The northbound lanes have been blocked, Schmidt said, adding that the southbound lanes are moving “very slow.”

He said northbound traffic is being directed off the highway at Aurora Road.

According to Schmidt, officers are looking for a burgundy-coloured passenger vehicle, that apparently cut the truck off.

Schmidt said it was raining and the roads were wet at the time of the incident.

“The driver of the truck here lost control, went into the concrete walls in this construction zone, (and) ended up on it’s side,” he said.

Schmidt said the truck is leaking diesel fuel.

He said absorbent material has been placed on the spilled fuel, adding that is the reason for the delays.

According to Schmidt, officers estimate it will take a few hours to clean-up after the collision and to re-open the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

