Crime

Parkland County man faces child-luring and sexual assault charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 16, 2022 1:33 pm
A Parkland County man is facing several charges after a teenager was sexually assaulted. View image in full screen
A Parkland County man is facing several charges after a teenager was sexually assaulted. Shutterstock

A man from Parkland County is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and luring charges in a case involving a 14-year-old, the RCMP announced Monday.

There weren’t many details released by police, but investigators allege a 54-year-old man began communicating with a 14-year-old via social media in early 2022.

Stephen Cote has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and child luring.

Read more: ICE reports spike in online child exploitation cases in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 19.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information can call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900.

