Parkland County man faces child-luring and sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man from Parkland County is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and luring charges in a case involving a 14-year-old, the RCMP announced Monday.

There weren’t many details released by police, but investigators allege a 54-year-old man began communicating with a 14-year-old via social media in early 2022.

Stephen Cote has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and child luring.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 19.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information can call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900.

Advertisement