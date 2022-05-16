Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in Hinton double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child in Hinton, Alta.

Robert Keith Major was originally charged with second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths of Mchale Bush and her son Noah McConnell. Last December, those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder. Major was also charged with two counts of interfering with human remains.

Major pleaded guilty to the murder charges in court on Monday morning.

At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, Hinton RCMP responded to the report of a missing 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old toddler.

The bodies of Busch and Noah were found less than 24 hours later. On Sept. 17, RCMP arrested Major, who shared a wall with the young family’s apartment.

On Sept. 16, Busch was home in the Hinton apartment she shared with her fiancé, Cody-Lee McConnell, and their son.

According to the family, she had an discussion with a maintenance man in the hallway, because McConnell had been tracking mud on his boots into the apartment complex.

Busch was on the phone with a friend at around noon when there was a knock on her door, according to family friend Verna Sand. A man was heard over the phone, offering to help vacuum up the mud.

Busch sent a final text at 2:21 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Investigators said the victims were killed in Major’s apartment. McConnell said his son’s body was found in a dumpster near the property.

