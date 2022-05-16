Menu

Crime

Police investigating homicide of 41-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 11:33 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Police say a 44-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

They say officers were called on Sunday evening for a shooting.

Police say a 41-year-old Thunder Bay man was located with serious injuries.

He was sent to a hospital, where police say he died of his injuries.

Read more: Kingston man facing charges in Thunder Bay murder

Police say a 44-year-old individual from Thunder Bay has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and breach of recognizance.

They say two suspects — who are considered to be armed and dangerous — remain outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
