Police investigating homicide of 41-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police say a 44-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont.
They say officers were called on Sunday evening for a shooting.
Police say a 41-year-old Thunder Bay man was located with serious injuries.
He was sent to a hospital, where police say he died of his injuries.
Police say a 44-year-old individual from Thunder Bay has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and breach of recognizance.
They say two suspects — who are considered to be armed and dangerous — remain outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
