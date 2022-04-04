Kingston man facing charges in Thunder Bay murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man has been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police initially started the investigation in late January, when they found the body of a man.

Their investigation led them to Kingston.

Police in Kingston helped with the investigation by finding and arresting the suspect, Joshua David Leblanc, 28, of Kingston.

Leblanc faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Thunder Bay resident Antoine Bouchard.

Leblanc made a court appearance on March 31 and will be returned to Thunder Bay.

