Kingston man facing charges in Thunder Bay murder

A Kingston man has been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Thunder Bay police initially started the investigation in late January, when they found the body of a man.
Their investigation led them to Kingston.
Police in Kingston helped with the investigation by finding and arresting the suspect, Joshua David Leblanc, 28, of Kingston.
Leblanc faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Thunder Bay resident Antoine Bouchard.
Leblanc made a court appearance on March 31 and will be returned to Thunder Bay.
