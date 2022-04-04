Menu

Canada

Kingston man facing charges in Thunder Bay murder

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 11:09 am
Thunder Bay police. View image in full screen
Thunder Bay police. Twitter / Thunder Bay Police

A Kingston man has been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police initially started the investigation in late January, when they found the body of a man.

Read more: SIU investigates several incidents involving Kingston police

Their investigation led them to Kingston.

Police in Kingston helped with the investigation by finding and arresting the suspect, Joshua David Leblanc, 28, of Kingston.

Leblanc faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Thunder Bay resident Antoine Bouchard.

Leblanc made a court appearance on March 31 and will be returned to Thunder Bay.

