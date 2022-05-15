Menu

Comments

Crime

Montreal police say man’s body found in trunk of car set ablaze in east end

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 3:44 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a body was found in the trunk of a burned car in the city’s Rivière-des-Prairies (RDP) district in the east end Saturday night.

Police say they received a call around 12:25 a.m. about a vehicle that was set on fire in the Parc-nature de la Pointe-aux-Prairies park.

The body of a man, whose identity has not yet been released, was discovered in the trunk after firefighters extinguished the flames.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to identify the victim and an investigation into the circumstances around the fire is ongoing.

The homicide is the tenth reported in Montreal since the beginning of the year.

— with files from the Canadian Press

