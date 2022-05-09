Montreal police arrest 10 people, seize $200K in narcotics after drug raids

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say 10 people were arrested in connection with an investigation targeting an alleged drug trafficking network operating in the city’s West Island.

A sweeping police operation led to raids in the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Sainte-Geneviève, Pierrefonds, Dollard-des-Ormeaux areas, according to a statement issued by the department Monday.

The bust, which also took place in downtown Montreal and Quebec City, resulted in the seizure of nearly $100,000 in cash, four firearms and other types of weapons.

Police also seized more than $200,000 worth of narcotics, including cocaine, crack, cannabis, Xanax and Viagra.

“The apprehended individuals all appeared at the Montreal courthouse last Friday,” police said in a statement.

Among the accused are Vincent Roy, 25; Mohamed Ali Hraoui, 24; Alexandre Grigoras, 24; Bradley Provencher, 23, and Ajay Ambreya Singh, 24.

“They face several charges related to possession and trafficking of narcotics as well as possession of firearms,” police said.

The five other people who were arrested and charged were not named by investigators. They allegedly played a “secondary role” in the drug network.

Montreal police collaborated with Quebec City police and ENRCO, an inter-agency police agency that targets organized crime, to carry out the arrests and raids.