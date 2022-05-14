Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs by Tampa Bay Lightning after 2-1 loss in Game 7

Send this page to someone via email

Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win their first-round playoff series 4-3.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Morgan Rielly replied for Toronto, which hasn’t moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in elimination games over the last five post-seasons after also losing Game 6 by a 4-3 scoreline in Tampa two nights earlier.

Jack Campbell stopped 23 shots.

Despite their best efforts, the Leafs were once again unable to push through and finally flip an long, ugly narrative of playoff failures for a franchise that has now lost its last seven series, including six straight dating back to 2017.

Toronto is now 7-3 all-time at home in Game 7s, including a loss at Scotiabank Arena last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.