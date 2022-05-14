SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs by Tampa Bay Lightning after 2-1 loss in Game 7

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2022 10:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs fans show contrasting emotions as wins, losses put spotlight on Game 7' Toronto Maple Leafs fans show contrasting emotions as wins, losses put spotlight on Game 7
Over the past week, Toronto Maple Leafs' fans have been on a rollercoaster of wins and losses that are now putting the spotlight on Game 7 Saturday, where it is the team's last chance to make it to the Second Round of the NHL Playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Ahmar Khan captured the joy and the sadness fans have experienced after the losses of games four and six, and the victory in Game 5.

Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win their first-round playoff series 4-3.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Read more: Downtown Toronto prepares for crowds watching Maple Leafs’ Game 7

Morgan Rielly replied for Toronto, which hasn’t moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in elimination games over the last five post-seasons after also losing Game 6 by a 4-3 scoreline in Tampa two nights earlier.

Jack Campbell stopped 23 shots.

Despite their best efforts, the Leafs were once again unable to push through and finally flip an long, ugly narrative of playoff failures for a franchise that has now lost its last seven series, including six straight dating back to 2017.

leaf View image in full screen
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) reacts after an NHL first-round playoff series defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto is now 7-3 all-time at home in Game 7s, including a loss at Scotiabank Arena last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
