Advocates rally at Lethbridge City Hall to support public health-care system

Lethbridge joined several cities across the province playing host to rallies in support of Alberta’s public health-care system over the weekend.

Organized by the Lethbridge and District Labour Council and Alberta Federation of Labour, roughly 50 people attended the event held at city hall.

“We’re trying to do it across the province, and get the energy up and bring the conversation to the forefront,” organizer Krysty Thomas said.

“There’s been a dismantling of our public health care services. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's been a dismantling of our public health care services.

“We’re seeing privatization in the labs, wait times going up, lack of hospital beds, hospitals put in place but no staff to staff them. It’s a real issue across the board,” Thomas said.

Many in the assembled crowd were holding signs showing support for Alberta’s public health-care system.

“We need a provincial government who will support public health care, rather than attack it,” Friends of Medicare executive director Chris Gallaway said. “Who will mend relationships with doctors and health care workers and respect them. There’s this real need for respect.”

Similar rallies were scheduled in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.