Politics

Ontario party leaders return to campaign trail in battleground Greater Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2022 9:42 am
Click to play video: 'Final preparations underway ahead of Ontario Leaders debate' Final preparations underway ahead of Ontario Leaders debate
WATCH: On Monday, the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will square off on the debate stage. Ahead of the debate, which can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. Monday night on Global Television, some leaders are saying what they expect of themselves while taking swipes at those sharing the stage with them. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario’s party leaders are back on the campaign trail today in the battleground Greater Toronto Area.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in Brampton, where she’ll attend a rally alongside federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to make two brief stops in Milton to connect with local voters.

Read more: Ford, Del Duca, Horwath and Schreiner set to face off at Ontario Leaders Debate

Green Leader Mike Schreiner is meeting with local residents in his home riding of Guelph.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is taking the day off, after campaigning in Windsor the day before.

The leaders will reunite in Toronto on Monday for a debate.

