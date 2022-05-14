Ontario party leaders return to campaign trail in battleground Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s party leaders are back on the campaign trail today in the battleground Greater Toronto Area.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in Brampton, where she’ll attend a rally alongside federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to make two brief stops in Milton to connect with local voters.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner is meeting with local residents in his home riding of Guelph.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is taking the day off, after campaigning in Windsor the day before.

The leaders will reunite in Toronto on Monday for a debate.

