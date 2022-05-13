Burnaby RCMP seek man accused of indecent act in car at red light

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are appealing for information to identify a man seen masturbating in his car at a red light on Lougheed Highway.

Police said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, as the vehicle was stopped next to a #136 transit bus near Gaglardi way.

A teen on the bus recorded the suspect on video and provided it to investigators.

“The Burnaby RCMP is looking to speak with anyone else, including drivers or other bus passengers, who may have also witnessed this indecent act or seen the suspect or his vehicle,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

“This is concerning behaviour. Police want the public to be aware of this incident and to report any similar activity.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 50 years old, with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket with white stripes, and appeared not to be wearing pants, and was driving what police believe was a grey vehicle.

Police are also seeking additional video from the area, as the video did not get a clear view of the suspect vehicle or licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 6040646-9999.