Environment

New climate maps by Interior Health show heat, flooding, smoke and cold data

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 5:08 pm
A map showing heat exposure for the Central Okanagan regional district. The map is colour coded, with darker regions showing more heat exposure. The map can also show flooding, smoke and cold data. View image in full screen
A map showing heat exposure for the Central Okanagan regional district. The map is colour coded, with darker regions showing more heat exposure. The map can also show flooding, smoke and cold data. Interior Health

Just in time for flooding and wildfire seasons: New, interactive climate maps of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Released by Interior Health on Friday, the maps show detailed information regarding heat, flooding, smoke and cold data for 10 regional districts.

Each regional district has its own map, and users are able to select distinct layers showing vulnerabilities, capacities and sensitivities for each climate aspect.

Read more: Landslide threat: Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap mobile home park

For example, under heat, users can select maps showing:

  • Heat vulnerability
  • Heat exposure
  • Heat sensitivity
  • Heat adaptive capacity.

Each climate aspect has four layers, for a total of 16 layers that users can view.


Click to play video: 'Expanded B.C. emergency alert to include wildfires and floods' Expanded B.C. emergency alert to include wildfires and floods
Expanded B.C. emergency alert to include wildfires and floods – May 4, 2022

Interior Health says the maps, created by its Healthy Communities program, focus on four commonly experienced climate-related hazards in B.C.

“Recent events have demonstrated the importance of planning and preparing for natural disasters associated with climate change,” said IH president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“These new Community Health and Climate Change maps will support the safety and well-being of people living across the region and we encourage everyone to take the opportunity now to plan for the effects of climate change.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton' Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton
Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton

Interior Health says the maps project risks and probability related to weather-related events in the Interior.



“The maps will not only help with city planning, but can also effectively define resource allocation during natural disasters,” said Interior Health.

Similar maps have also been created for Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Valley Health.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022' BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022
BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022

“The maps show the communities that are most vulnerable to different climate hazards and allow us to focus our efforts and work together to plan and prepare,” said Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Sue Pollock.

“For example, the maps show communities that may be more affected by heat; this information helps us identify appropriate actions that communities can take in order to keep people healthy and safe.”

The maps are available through Interior Health’s Community Health and Climate Change website.


Click to play video: 'B.C. company uses satellite technology to map fires and floods' B.C. company uses satellite technology to map fires and floods
B.C. company uses satellite technology to map fires and floods – Apr 25, 2022
