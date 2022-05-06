Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Landslide threat: Evacuation alert still in effect for Shuswap mobile home park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 4:21 pm
Regional officials say the evacuation alert, issued Thursday, remains in effect for all residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park along Highway 97A. View image in full screen
Regional officials say the evacuation alert, issued Thursday, remains in effect for all residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park along Highway 97A. Global News

A mobile home park in B.C.’s Southern Interior that’s under threat from a possible landslide is still under an evacuation alert.

Issued on Thursday, regional officials say the evacuation alert remains in effect for all residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park along Highway 97A, and that it will stay that way until further notice.

Read more: Landslide threat prompts evacuation alert for mobile home park in B.C. Interior

“Conditions in the Wiseman Creek drainage improved overnight as precipitation levels were reduced from earlier in the day,” reads a press release from the Shuswap Emergency Program and the District of Sicamous.

“Rainfall amounts were not significant enough to trigger a landslide, however, the threat remains.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say there’s no timeline as to when the evacuation alert might be lifted, though the Shuswap Emergency Program says it’s closely monitoring forecasting reports from its early warning system.

Trending Stories

Under an evacuation alert, residents don’t have to leave their homes.

Should the evacuation alert be rescinded, residents will be made aware via online posts from the Shuswap Emergency Program and the District of Sicamous, along with a cancellation notification being issued.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous mobile home park due to landslide risk' Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous mobile home park due to landslide risk
Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous mobile home park due to landslide risk
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shuswap tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagSicamous tagevacuation alert tagBC Southern Interior taghighway 97a tagDistrict of Sicamous tagshuswap emergency program tagWiseman Creek tagSicamous Creek Mobile Home Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers