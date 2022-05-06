Landslide threat: Evacuation alert still in effect for Shuswap mobile home park

Send this page to someone via email

A mobile home park in B.C.’s Southern Interior that’s under threat from a possible landslide is still under an evacuation alert.

Issued on Thursday, regional officials say the evacuation alert remains in effect for all residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park along Highway 97A, and that it will stay that way until further notice.

“Conditions in the Wiseman Creek drainage improved overnight as precipitation levels were reduced from earlier in the day,” reads a press release from the Shuswap Emergency Program and the District of Sicamous.

“Rainfall amounts were not significant enough to trigger a landslide, however, the threat remains.”

Sicamous mobile home park Evac Alert update from the CSRD: "Conditions in the Wiseman Creek drainage improved overnight as precipitation levels were reduce from earlier in the day. Rainfall amounts were not significant enough to trigger a landslide, however, the threat remains." — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) May 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say there’s no timeline as to when the evacuation alert might be lifted, though the Shuswap Emergency Program says it’s closely monitoring forecasting reports from its early warning system.

Under an evacuation alert, residents don’t have to leave their homes.

Should the evacuation alert be rescinded, residents will be made aware via online posts from the Shuswap Emergency Program and the District of Sicamous, along with a cancellation notification being issued.

2:14 Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous mobile home park due to landslide risk Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous mobile home park due to landslide risk