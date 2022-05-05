Evacuation alert issued for mobile home park in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A landslide threat has prompted an evacuation alert for a mobile home park in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday morning, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the alert for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The regional district said the threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing and may pose a risk.

The alert affects only the mobile home park along Highway 97A, and all residences in it, from Unit 1 through 27.

View image in full screen A map showing the location of the evacuation alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. CSRD

The alert comes less than two months after the CSRD announced that provincial funding had been secured for an early warning system.

Story continues below advertisement

Last summer, the Two Mile Road wildfire scorched the area, forcing around 1,000 people from their homes.

2:33 Two Mile residents warned of post-wildfire debris flow risk Two Mile residents warned of post-wildfire debris flow risk – Dec 14, 2021

An ensuing geotechnical engineering study determined that the slopes above the mobile home park are now unstable, with residents at risk of a debris flood and possibly a debris flow.

In issuing the alert, the CSR said “an evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

For more information about the alert, including what residents should do when they’re put on alert, visit the CSRD’s website or PreparedBC.

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 Landslide early warning system established in Sicamous Landslide early warning system established in Sicamous – Mar 22, 2022