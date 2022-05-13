Glen Dimplex Americas to create 120 jobs with new factory in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A heating and ventilation company is the latest of many to make a move to the London area, with a $7-million investment to create a new manufacturing facility.

Glen Dimplex Americas announced the creation of a 160,000-square-foot factory on Friday that will create 120 new jobs in the region.

The factory will be the company’s second in North America, manufacturing heat products like baseboard heaters.

“We have been overwhelmed by our warm welcome to London and can’t wait to hire and get production underway. We believe in an electrified future and look forward to leading the transition to the sustainable world in our core categories from right here in London, Ontario,” said Laura De Filippis, chief human resources officer at Glen Dimplex.

The project is not without help from the province, with Ontario investing $6.5 million through the Southwestern Ontario Develop Fund.

The 160,000-square-foot facility will be one of 15 factories worldwide.

A company spokesperson said the new London location will help with its growth and help alleviate the pressure on other factories.

“The Americas will continue to be one of the significant growth markets for the company for the years ahead. Glen Dimplex Americas is committed to continue expanding in the future, creating more work for North America’s manufacturing sector and ensuring it can keep on meeting customers’ evolving needs,” said Robert Bartucci, CEO of Glen Dimplex Americas.

The new location is expected to open in June of this year and is in the process of looking for people to fill the 120 new positions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glen Dimplex to London, along with more than 100 new jobs its arrival will deliver to our local economy. London’s population is growing at unprecedented rates, and the steady recruitment of high-quality businesses like Glen Dimplex is a prime reason why,” said Josh Morgan, acting mayor of London, Ont.

“This is also further validation of the City of London’s industrial land strategy, in partnership with the London Economic Development Corporation, as we continue to further develop London’s reputation as the undisputed economic engine of southwestern Ontario.”