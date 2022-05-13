Day parole continued, full parole denied for Kelly Ellard, killer of B.C. teen Reena Virk

Send this page to someone via email

Day parole has been continued for Kelly Ellard, while full parole has been denied, according to a decision released by the Parole Board of Canada.

The now 39-year-old woman, convicted of murdering teenager Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997, goes by the name Kelly Sim.

View image in full screen Kelly Ellard was 15 years old in November 1997 when she smashed Reena Virk’s head against a tree and then held the Grade 9 student’s head underwater until she stopped moving.

According to the Parole Board, Sim waived her right to a parole hearing and did not want to provide the board with any written comments related to that decision.

Sim is serving a life sentence for the murder of Virk and was 15 years old when she and several other youths invited Virk to a social gathering, however they intended to confront Virk about alleged comments she had made about Sim’s friend, according to the board.

“The confrontation led to the swarming and prolonged assault of the victim at a local bridge. One youth decided to put an end to the assault by pulling the others off the victim and leaving the scene; however, you and your male co-accused chased the victim and continued the assault,” the parole documents state.

“You dragged the victim, who was unconscious, and held her head underwater for approximately 10 minutes, resulting in her death. You and your co-accused watched the victim’s body float down in the water.”

Sim then returned to the scene with friends and bragged about what she had done, the documents state.

Sim has now had two children while behind bars.

The parole board says her most recent psychological risk assessment was completed in August 2016.

“According to the assessment, you present a moderate to high-moderate risk of future violence, particularly over the longer term. The risk would be higher if you use substances or associate with antisocial or substance-abusing others,” the documents state.