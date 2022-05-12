London Lightning close out regular season with home court victory over Sudbury Five

Send this page to someone via email

Amir Williams led the way for the London Lightning as they ended their 2022 regular season schedule with a 125-115 victory over the Sudbury Five on Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Williams had 40 points and 18 rebounds for the Lightning to lead all scorers.

Jordan Burns was a key contributor over the final minutes of the game. Burns scored 10 of London’s final 16 points going 7-for-7 at the foul line after the Lightning went ahead to stay. Burns ended the night with 32 points.

The Lightning once again dominated on the boards as they had on May 9 in Sudbury, Ont. London had 59 rebounds to the Five’s 45. The Lightning also dominated in points in the paint with 60 to Sudbury’s 32.

Terry Thomas and Jermaine Haley also scored in double figures for London. Thomas had 19 points and Haley had 13.

Cameron Forte chipped in eight points but also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Dexter Williams Jr. had 36 points and 13 rebounds for the Five who will finish in second place in the NBLC standings and go up against the K-W Titans in the first round of the post-season.

Sudbury will face Windsor in the final game of the regular season which will be played on Friday, May 13.

The Lightning will start their best-of-five opening round semi-final series against the Windsor Express on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

Here is the full first round schedule:

Game 1 – Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Game 2 – Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Game 3 – Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont.

Game 4 – Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont. *if necessary

Game 5 – Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. *if necessary