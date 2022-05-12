Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec election 2022: Media consortium extends invitation for English-language debate

By Staff Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 5:00 pm
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon addresses a news conference next to Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. View image in full screen
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon addresses a news conference next to Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal’s major English-language broadcast media organizations have come together to invite the leaders of the main political parties to a live English-language debate during the next Quebec general election campaign.

The goal is to allow all Quebecers to hear the party leaders discuss, debate and question their vision and priorities for Quebec and help all voters make an informed choice, before heading to the polls on Oct. 3.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Democratic crisis’: Electoral reform debate resurfaces ahead of Quebec fall election

The leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, Quebec Liberal Party, Québec solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Conservative Party of Quebec have all been invited to participate in a 90-minute live debate on Sept. 20, 2022, at the Nouvelle Maison Radio-Canada in downtown Montreal.

The debate will be broadcast live or live-streamed on CBC, CTV, Global and CJAD, the organizations that make up the English media debate consortium.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politics tagParti Quebecois tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Liberal Party tagQuebec Solidaire tagEnglish-language debate tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec Provincial Election tagConservative party of Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers