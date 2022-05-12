Menu

Politics

B.C. mayor censured, pulled from appointments over ‘unbecoming’ conduct

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 4:45 pm
Mayor Valaria van den Broek is helping to host a vigil in Langley, B.C. on Feb. 27, 2022, in support of Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian invaders. View image in full screen
City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek. Global News

Langley City council has taken the unusual step of censuring Mayor Val van den Broek over what it says is “unbecoming” behaviour.

In a news release Thursday, the city said it could not reveal what prompted the move, citing confidentiality and privacy legislation.

Read more: B.C. mayor with Ukrainian heritage ‘heartbroken’ by conflict as vigil gets underway

It did, however, say the mayor’s conduct was in breach of its respectful workplace policy, the Workers Compensation Act and the occupational health and safety guidelines.

“Council took the matter very seriously and would not have taken such actions over a minor concern,” the release states.

“Council assures the community that due process and procedural fairness were followed. In particular, the complaint was independently investigated by a third party with experience in workplace law.”

According to the release, van den Broek was given “a fair opportunity” to participate and respond to the allegations before council took the May 10 vote to censure.

 

Her appointments to the Fraser Health Municipal Advisory Council, Healthier Community Partnerships, Langley Christmas Bureau, Langley Christmas Wish Breakfast, Langley Local Immigration Partnership and Youth Advisory Committee have been rescinded.

Read more: B.C. municipal election 2018: Langley (City) results

The measure remains in effect until a new council is sworn in after October’s municipal election.

Global News has contacted the mayor and council for further comment.

