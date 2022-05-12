B.C. mayor censured, pulled from appointments over ‘unbecoming’ conduct

Send this page to someone via email

Langley City council has taken the unusual step of censuring Mayor Val van den Broek over what it says is “unbecoming” behaviour.

In a news release Thursday, the city said it could not reveal what prompted the move, citing confidentiality and privacy legislation.

It did, however, say the mayor’s conduct was in breach of its respectful workplace policy, the Workers Compensation Act and the occupational health and safety guidelines.

“Council took the matter very seriously and would not have taken such actions over a minor concern,” the release states.

“Council assures the community that due process and procedural fairness were followed. In particular, the complaint was independently investigated by a third party with experience in workplace law.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Langley business struggling with community’s homelessness and mental health concerns Langley business struggling with community’s homelessness and mental health concerns – Oct 10, 2021

According to the release, van den Broek was given “a fair opportunity” to participate and respond to the allegations before council took the May 10 vote to censure.

Her appointments to the Fraser Health Municipal Advisory Council, Healthier Community Partnerships, Langley Christmas Bureau, Langley Christmas Wish Breakfast, Langley Local Immigration Partnership and Youth Advisory Committee have been rescinded.

The measure remains in effect until a new council is sworn in after October’s municipal election.

Global News has contacted the mayor and council for further comment.