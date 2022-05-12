COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 19 new deaths, 710 cases last week

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials reported on Thursday that there were 710 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 7,099 tests for the week of May 1 to 7.

Of the cases reported last week, 49.3 per cent involved patients 50 and older.

The province also reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths last week. Close to two-thirds of the newly-reported deaths were in the Regina and Saskatoon zones.

In hospital, there were 321 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 16 in adult ICU.

There were 572 new lineage results reported last week, all of which were Omicron. There were 252 variants of concern (VOC) reported during the current week compared to 572 in the last epidemiology report.

Officials reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and care home settings were reported this week.

“The Omicron BA.2 sublineage accounted for 94.8% of the VOCs reported this week, which was higher than the previous week,” the province’s epidemiology report stated.

“BA.2 sublineage is more transmissible compared to pre-variant 2020 COVID-19 and BA.1 sublineages but there is no current evidence of increased severity.”

According to the epidemiology report, 85 per cent of residents five years of age and older have received at least one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and 80.9 per cent completed a series.

Of those 18 and older, 52.2 per cent had received at least one booster vaccination.

Currently, all residents 12 years and older can receive a third dose (first booster) four months after their second dose.

All residents 50 and older can receive a fourth dose (second booster) four months after their last dose.

