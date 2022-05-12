Menu

Crime

Spiked drinks at Nanaimo nightclub send two people to hospital

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 4:13 pm
An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. View image in full screen
Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are warning the public to keep an eye on their drinks after several reported incidents of beverages being spiked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Two people were hospitalized last week in Nanaimo, B.C., after consuming spiked drinks at a downtown nightclub, according to RCMP.

Upwards of six people may have consumed spiked beverages between May 6 and 7 at several establishments, police said in a Thursday news release.

At least one victim was a man, they added.

Last Friday, paramedics were called for two people outside a nightclub who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated,” police said.

Trending Stories

They were taken to the hospital, and investigation later revealed they may have consumed an “intoxicating substance” without their knowledge.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345 and quote the file 2022-15239.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police seek witnesses to suspected spiked drink incident' Calgary police seek witnesses to suspected spiked drink incident
Calgary police seek witnesses to suspected spiked drink incident – Jan 17, 2022
