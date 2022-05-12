Menu

Canada

Western University comments on Stephen Lecce involvement in fraternity ‘slave auction’ 

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 2:23 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is "under fire" after report released Tuesday detailed his participation in a ‘slave auction’ event when he was part of a Western University fraternity 15 years ago. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is "under fire" after report released Tuesday detailed his participation in a ‘slave auction’ event when he was part of a Western University fraternity 15 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Western University in London, Ont., released a statement regarding a detailed report on Ontario education minister Stephen Lecce participating in a ‘slave auction’ event when he was part of a local fraternity 15 years ago.

“While Western has no formal affiliation with fraternities or sororities, they are part of London’s community,” opened the university’s statement released Thursday morning.

Read more: Stephen Lecce apologizes for ‘slave auction’ event at Western University fraternity

Western University’s Student Council President Zamir Fakirani commented further, saying that “students are feeling disappointed.”

“We’re hearing scandal after scandal involving MPP candidates engaging in racist, homophobic and otherwise problematic behavior,” said Fakirani. “It’s no surprise young people are feeling disenfranchised by their political system; we don’t see ourselves or our values represented in these candidates”

In 2006, Lecce was part an auction charity fundraiser in his second year of university at Sigma Chi fraternity, according to the report by PressProgress released on Tuesday night.

Shortly after the story appeared, Lecce responded and apologized – he did not deny his involvement.

Click to play video: 'Stephen Lecce apologizes for ‘slave auction’ event at Western University fraternity' Stephen Lecce apologizes for ‘slave auction’ event at Western University fraternity
Stephen Lecce apologizes for ‘slave auction’ event at Western University fraternity

“The event from 2006 was inappropriate and in no way reflects who I am as a person, which is why I unreservedly apologize,” said Lecce. “I will continue to passionately advance the interests of all Ontarians — irrespective of faith, heritage, orientation or race.”

Various NDP candidates are calling for accountability and that “Mr. Lecce must apologize for the deep pain his actions caused, educate himself, and attempt to make amends to Black communities.”

Read more: Ford says Lecce has his ‘full support’ after ‘slave auction’ report, subsequent apology

“Racism in any form is abhorrent,” continued Western’s statement. “At Western, we are embedding equity, diversity and inclusion into policies, operations, research and teaching, and are committed to pursuing meaningful, systemic change.”

Lecce has served as education minister in the Ford government for nearly three years.

