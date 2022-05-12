Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to address U.S. Senate energy committee

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Parks Minister Jason Nixon will be in Washington, D.C., next week to address the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and National Resources (ENR committee).

Their appearance is part of a hearing to examine and strengthen energy and mineral partnerships between the U.S. and Canada on May 17, according to the committee website.

In a press release on Thursday, the Alberta government said the ministers will promote the province’s approach to resource development and aim to increase energy exports to the U.S. and the world.

“Alberta is the clear choice to help meet the rising worldwide demand for stable energy and displace energy exports from violent and oppressive countries that threaten global security,” Kenney said in the press release.

“We must work closely with our U.S. partners to establish a united front on energy security and that means increasing Alberta’s energy exports to the United States and the world.”

Kenney’s appearance comes after Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) visited Alberta in April to discuss energy security in North America. Manchin, who chairs the U.S. Senate ENR committee, has previously called on the White House to reverse its decision on the long-dead Keystone XL pipeline.

Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), ranking member of the U.S. Senate ENR committee, will also be at the hearing. Barrasso previously accused President Joe Biden of waging a war on U.S. energy producers, according to a news release on the committee website.

The premier and ministers will also be accompanied by five staff members, according to the Thursday press release. Kenney, Nixon and Savage will also be meeting with U.S. officials a day before the committee hearing on May 17.

Mission expenses will be posted on the province’s travel and expense disclosure page when receipts are received.

Senator Joe Manchin’s office declined a request for comment from 770 CHQR.

