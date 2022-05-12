Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to address U.S. Senate energy committee

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted May 12, 2022 1:40 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19 View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Parks Minister Jason Nixon will be in Washington, D.C., next week to address the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and National Resources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Parks Minister Jason Nixon will be in Washington, D.C., next week to address the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and National Resources (ENR committee).

Their appearance is part of a hearing to examine and strengthen energy and mineral partnerships between the U.S. and Canada on May 17, according to the committee website.

In a press release on Thursday, the Alberta government said the ministers will promote the province’s approach to resource development and aim to increase energy exports to the U.S. and the world.

Read more: Canada can increase oil, gas exports in 2022 to help global energy security: Wilkinson

“Alberta is the clear choice to help meet the rising worldwide demand for stable energy and displace energy exports from violent and oppressive countries that threaten global security,” Kenney said in the press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We must work closely with our U.S. partners to establish a united front on energy security and that means increasing Alberta’s energy exports to the United States and the world.”

Kenney’s appearance comes after Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) visited Alberta in April to discuss energy security in North America. Manchin, who chairs the U.S. Senate ENR committee, has previously called on the White House to reverse its decision on the long-dead Keystone XL pipeline.

Read more: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visiting Alberta to discuss energy security

Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), ranking member of the U.S. Senate ENR committee, will also be at the hearing. Barrasso previously accused President Joe Biden of waging a war on U.S. energy producers, according to a news release on the committee website.

The premier and ministers will also be accompanied by five staff members, according to the Thursday press release. Kenney, Nixon and Savage will also be meeting with U.S. officials a day before the committee hearing on May 17.

Mission expenses will be posted on the province’s travel and expense disclosure page when receipts are received.

Senator Joe Manchin’s office declined a request for comment from 770 CHQR.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagOil and Gas tagU.S. politics tagAlberta oil and gas tagPremier Jason Kenney tagsenator joe manchin tagalberta energy exports tagu.s. senate committee on energy and natural resources tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers