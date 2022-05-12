Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. man dies of heart attack while burying body of strangled girlfriend

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 2:07 pm
Close-up of spade shovel being used to dig a hole in soil View image in full screen
A stock images shows a spade being used to dig up soil. Getty Images

A South Carolina man suffered a fatal heart attack while trying to bury the body of his girlfriend who he had strangled to death, investigators say.

Joseph McKinnon, 60, was discovered dead in his backyard Saturday after neighbours called police to report an unresponsive man in a yard in Trenton, S.C., reports NBC News.

Police also found a body wrapped in trash bags that had been placed in a freshly dug hole.

Read more: Police search for gunman after 3 Korean women shot in Texas salon

Police said the body belonged to McKinnon’s girlfriend, 65-year-old Patricia Ruth Dent.

Autopsies were conducted on both bodies Monday, reports ABC, and coroners found that Dent died by strangulation, while McKinnon died of a heart attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Dawn Howanietz, who lives a block away from McKinnon’s home, told News Channel 6 the discovery makes her feel uneasy about the safety of her neighbourhood.

Read more: Alabama prison officer, escaped inmate heard in 911 call before capture

“We have no idea and that’s what we’re asking about – at least let us know that it’s something they have in control or don’t have in control. Do we have to make sure everything is locked up tight, watch our dogs or our animals?” she said.

Trending Stories

“Evidence gathered at the scene, along with statements from witnesses aided investigators to build a timeline, leading us to believe that Mr. McKinnon attacked Ms. Dent while inside their home,” police said in a statement Wednesday, adding that they believe McKinnon died while covering Dent’s body with dirt.

Dent’s twin sister, Pamela Briggs, told local news station WRDW she “didn’t see any of that coming” and that there were no signs her sister might be in trouble.

Read more: Parents under investigation after letting 6-year-old son run full marathon

“Everybody who ever met her liked her. She was just full of energy. She was 65 and working,” said Briggs.

Story continues below advertisement

Briggs said she received a call from the golf course where her sister worked on Saturday, looking for Dent when she didn’t show up to work.

“She wanted to know if I knew where my sister was, and I said, ‘No I have no idea,’ and then it just started to play out from there,” said Briggs.

Click to play video: 'Texas man killed by swarm of bees: ‘They were relentless!’' Texas man killed by swarm of bees: ‘They were relentless!’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Carolina tagWeird Crime tagJoseph McKinnon tagJoseph McKinnon heart attack tagJoseph McKinnon Patricia Dent tagJoseph McKinnon strandled Patricia dent tagman dies burying girlfriend tagman dies digging grave for girlfriend tagman strangles girlfriend tagpatricia dent tagpatricia dent killed tagPatricia dent strangled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers