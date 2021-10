In 1997, James Shortreed killed his wife of one month with a hammer and stuffed her into the freezer. He was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to life. Iris McNeil’s family say she was a CBSA officer who had no clue about Shortreed’s criminal past involving a previous wife. They vow to object to any further attempts at parole as McNeil’s niece says they believe he is a threat to all women. Rumina Daya reports.